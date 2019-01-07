Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

January 7, 2019 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks rose again Monday as retailers and smaller companies rallied after a report showed strong orders last month for service-sector companies, where most Americans work. Representatives from the U.S. and China began another round of trade negotiations.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 17.75 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,549.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 98.19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,531.35.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite climbed 84.61 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,823.47.

The Russell 2000 index surged 24.62 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,405.37.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 42.84 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Dow is up 203.89 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 188.19 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 56.81 points, or 4.2 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument