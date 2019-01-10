Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

January 10, 2019 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

A day of back-and-forth trading Thursday ended with the fifth gain in a row for U.S. stocks. Industrial companies like Boeing and General Electric rose while retailers fell as Macy’s suffered its biggest loss of all time.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index advanced 11.68 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,596.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 122.80 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,001.92.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite edged up 28.99 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,986.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 6.63 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,445.43.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 64.70 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Dow is up 568.76 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 247.21 points, or 3.7 percent.

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

The Russell 2000 is up 64.69 points, or 4.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 89.79 points, or 3.6 percent.

The Dow is up 674.46 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 350.79 points, or 5.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 96.87 points, or 7.2 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission