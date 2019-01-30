Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Howard Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 30, 2019 8:03 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $145,000.

The Baltimore-based bank said it had earnings of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.8 million, or 22 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $84.5 million.

Howard Bancorp shares have fallen slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 33 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBMD

