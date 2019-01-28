Listen Live Sports

Institute to build Center for Manufacturing Advancement

January 28, 2019
 
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research plans to build a facility that’ll target manufacturing companies that are establishing or expanding in southern Virginia.

The Danville Register & Bee reports the institute announced plans Monday to build the Center for Manufacturing Advancement.

The Institute’s Executive Director, Mark Gignac, says the skill sets and demand for advanced manufacturing labor are continuously growing alongside the endless evolution of technology. Gignac says the facility will allow them to continue those activities on a larger scale and promote business in a collaborative, innovative setting.

The 51,250-square-foot facility will feature offices and meeting rooms, among other things. It’s projected to be open by 2021.

The total cost is expected to be $25.5 million, which will be funded by the commonwealth of Virginia and the Danville Regional Foundation.

Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com

