Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ireland nominates top banker for key ECB job

January 21, 2019 11:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ireland has nominated the head of its national central bank, Philip Lane, for one of the top spots at the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank, which sets monetary policy for the 19-country eurozone and its 340 million people.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe put Lane forward Monday for the spot on the ECB’s six-member executive board that is currently held by Belgium’s Peter Praet, whose eight-year term expires May 31.

Lane has been mentioned prominently in media speculation about who will take over Praet’s responsibilities as the powerful economics chief, responsible for proposing monetary policy moves to the 25-member rate-setting council. It’s not automatic, however, for Praet’s replacement to be assigned the same duties by the bank’s president. Eurozone leaders will decide on the post in coming weeks.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference