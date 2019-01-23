Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Jennie-O to donate $25,000 in reward money to Jayme Closs

January 23, 2019 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Turkey products company Jennie-O says it will donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later . Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.

Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme’s whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they’re working with law enforcement to get Jennie-O’s share of the reward to Jayme.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme’s current and future needs.

It’s not clear what the FBI will do with the $25,000 it offered. Details on FBI rewards are generally not disclosed.

___

For more stories on Jayme’s abduction and her parents’ deaths: https://apnews.com/JaymeCloss

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service