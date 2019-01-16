Listen Live Sports

Jewelry stores make $11M settlement over credit practices

January 16, 2019 1:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say some well-known jewelry stores that promote sparkling romance engaged in credit practices that consumers might not love.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Wednesday an $11 million settlement with Ohio-based Sterling Jewelers Inc.

The settlement involves several brands, including Kay Jewelers and Jared The Galleria of Jewelry.

It resolves claims that consumers were signed up for store credit cards and enrolled in credit insurance without their knowledge or consent. It also says the terms of store cards were misrepresented.

Sterling’s parent company, Signet Jewelers Ltd., disagrees with the allegations but decided to avoid the time and expense of legal proceedings.

The company says it’s using the occasion to “reaffirm the transparency and fairness” of its credit-related policies.

