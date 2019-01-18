Listen Live Sports

Johnsonville recalls ground pork over possible contamination

January 18, 2019 3:32 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnsonville LLC has recalled more than 48,000 pounds (21,800 kilograms) of raw ground frozen pork patties that may be contaminated with materials including black rubber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Friday by the company based in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

The material was produced and packaged on Sept. 27, Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 2018, with the name Johnsonville Grillers, cheddar cheese and bacon flavor. Best-by dates are July 24, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, 2019, and has the establishment number 34225 printed on the carton end under the best-by date.

The agency says it received three consumer complaints about black rubber in the sausage.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Johnsonville Consumer Relations, at (888) 556-2728.

