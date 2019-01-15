Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Judge says Papa John’s founder entitled to corporate records

January 15, 2019 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has ruled that the embattled founder of the Papa John’s pizza chain is entitled to corporate records that the company has refused to turn over to him.

John Schnatter sued Papa John’s International Inc. last year, claiming he needs the records to inform himself in order to fulfill his corporate duties, and to ensure that other directors are doing the same.

The company argued that Schnatter, who was pressured to resign as chairman in July, wanted the records to further his own self-interests.

The two sides eventually resolved disputes over 13 of 17 categories of documents.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The judge ruled Tuesday that the company failed to prove that Schnatter’s purpose for seeking to inspect the remaining four categories of documents was improper.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris