K12: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $23.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The online education company posted revenue of $254.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $255 million.

K12 shares have climbed slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.86, an increase of 53 percent in the last 12 months.

