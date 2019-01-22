Listen Live Sports

K12: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

January 22, 2019 4:40 pm
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $23.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The online education company posted revenue of $254.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $255 million.

K12 shares have climbed slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.86, an increase of 53 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

