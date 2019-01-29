Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lockheed: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 29, 2019 7:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $4.39 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $4.39 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $14.41 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.82 billion.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $19.15 to $19.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $55.75 billion to $57.25 billion.

Lockheed shares have risen roughly 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 5.5 percent. The stock has fallen 17 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.