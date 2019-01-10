Listen Live Sports

Macy’s and Kohl’s slump while Bed Bath & Beyond jumps

January 10, 2019 4:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Macy’s Inc., down $5.61 to $26.11

The department store cut its annual forecasts and said sales weakened in mid-December.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.38 to $32.04

The airline said its fourth-quarter revenue will be at the low end of its estimates.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $2.03 to $14.29

The home goods retailer gave a more optimistic forecast, saying it expects earnings to start growing in 2020.

NRG Energy Inc., up 86 cents to $40.41

Utility stocks rose as companies with businesses more closely tied to economic growth took losses.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 37 cents to $72.05

Energy company stocks dipped as the recent rally in oil prices lost steam.

Kohl’s Corp., down $3.36 to $66.54

The retailer said its holiday season sales grew at a slower pace than they did a year ago.

L Brands Inc., down $1.24 to $26.99

The retailer said sales at Victoria’s Secret slumped in December.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.03 to $42.31

Pharmaceutical company stocks slid as congressional Democrats introduced a plan to reduce drug prices.

