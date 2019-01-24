Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in midday trading

January 24, 2019 12:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are mostly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as investors react to the latest earnings reports from corporate America.

Technology companies are climbing Thursday and American Airlines is rallying after it beat analysts’ expectations.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Spice maker McCormick plunged 13 percent after reporting a weak quarter.

Cloud computing company Citrix Systems sank 7.2 percent after issuing a disappointing forecast.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,643.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 24,592. The Nasdaq added 42 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,067.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.71 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for American Airlines and other carriers are offset by losses elsewhere.

American jumped 5.7 percent in early trading Thursday after reporting solid earnings in its latest quarter.

Student loan company Sallie Mae rose 8.8 percent after reporting good results of its own.

Elsewhere, cloud computing company Citrix Systems sank 4.5 percent after issuing a weak forecast.

The S&P 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,634.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,492. The Nasdaq composite edged up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,048.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.