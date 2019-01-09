Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks add to gains in midday trading

January 9, 2019 11:57 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are rising again on Wall Street as optimism builds that China and the U.S. are making progress on resolving their trade dispute.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Indexes were broadly higher at midday Wednesday, putting the market on track for its fourth consecutive gain.

Technology and energy companies rose. Apple added 2.1 percent and Chevron climbed 1.5 percent.

The price of oil climbed again, rising above $50 a barrel for the first time since mid-December. The gains partly reflect growing confidence in the economy.

The S&P 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,590.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 170 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,953. The Nasdaq rose 64 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,961.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.74 percent.

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for a fourth gain in a row.

Technology stocks were among the winners in early trading on Wednesday. Microsoft rose 1.3 percent.

The price of crude oil rose another 3 percent, raising the price above $50 a barrel for the first time since mid-December.

Oil has been rising steadily since shortly after Christmas, reflecting more confidence in the outlook for the economy.

Energy companies also rose. Chevron climbed 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,583.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136 points, or 0.6 percent, to 23,939. The Nasdaq rose 43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,940.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.73 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia