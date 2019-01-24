Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Master shipbuilder dies after fall at Virginia shipyard

January 24, 2019 2:03 am
 
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A master shipbuilder has died from injuries sustained in a fall at a shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.

News outlets report sheet metal worker specialist James Goins was injured at Newport News Shipbuilding in December and died early this month. Shipbuilding spokesman Duane Bourne says Goins had been a shipbuilder for more than 41 years.

Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin says the company has been working on understanding how Goins was injured and preventing similar cases. She says an internal investigation was conducted, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Boykin says additional details can’t be provided at this time due to the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the family’s privacy.

