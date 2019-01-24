Listen Live Sports

McCormick: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 24, 2019 6:49 am
 
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $214 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $933.4 million, or $7 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.41 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.17 to $5.27 per share.

McCormick shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has increased 41 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

