Micron and Intuitive Surgical jump while Constellation skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Constellation Brands Inc., down $21.40 to $150.94

The Corona maker said it expects wine and spirits sales to fall in the current fiscal year.

Akorn Inc., down 46 cents to $3.48

The drugmaker said regulators sent it a warning letter after inspecting a manufacturing facility in Illinois.

Micron Technology Inc., up $1.70 to $35.44

Shares of chipmakers climbed after investors were encouraged by comments from Micron and other companies.

Lennar Corp., up $3.40 to $46.29

CEO Stuart Miller said more potential buyers have been coming to Lennar’s model homes recently as mortgage rates dipped.

Digital Realty Trust Inc., down $5.51 to $101.83

The data center company’s annual forecasts fell short of Wall Street’s estimates.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $34.12 to $517.11

The robotic surgery system company said sales in the fourth quarter were strong.

Noble Energy Inc., up 91 cents to $22.23

Energy company stocks rose as oil prices built a rally that started in late December.

J.C. Penney Co., up 13 cents to $1.34

The department store reported its holiday sales and said it still expects its business to be profitable this fiscal year.

