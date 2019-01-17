Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Morgan Stanley 4Q profit, revenue hit by volatile markets

January 17, 2019 7:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley says fourth-quarter profit totaled $1.53 billion, more than double from the year-ago quarter.

The New York-based company said Thursday that it had earnings of 80 cents per share, up from 26 cents a year ago. The prior-year period included a large charge related to the GOP tax overhaul.

Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 73 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The investment bank posted revenue of $11.67 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.55 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA