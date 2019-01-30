Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Nasdaq makes offer to buy Oslo Stock Exchange

January 30, 2019 5:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Nasdaq has made an offer to acquire the Oslo stock exchange, the last trading place in the Nordic-Baltic region it doesn’t own.

Bente A. Landsnes, head of Oslo Boers, recommended Wednesday that shareholders accept the offer and decline a rival bid by Euronext, saying it was “the best alternative for all stakeholders.”

Nasdaq Nordic Chairman Lauri Rosendahl said the plan was not to turn the region into one market but maintain eight separate stock exchanges.

Nasdaq Nordic, which is behind the stock exchanges in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the three Baltic countries, offered 152 kroner ($17.88) in cash per share. That values the company at 6.5 billion kroner ($769 million) and was 7 kroner above an offer from Euronext.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Founded in 1819, the Oslo Boers has 220 companies listed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.