The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
New England whaling museum hosts ‘Moby-Dick’ read-a-thon

January 5, 2019 1:39 pm
 
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts whaling museum is hosting its 23rd annual read-a-thon of one of America’s most celebrated novels — “Moby-Dick.”

The reading will begin at noon Saturday and continue around the clock until 1 p.m. Sunday. More than 200 readers will participate in the event at the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

Besides the main reading, the museum will host two mini-marathons Saturday: a Portuguese-language reading of an abridged “Moby-Dick” and a children’s version of the novel.

There have been other cover-to-cover readings of the Herman Melville classic.

In July, visitors to Arrowhead — Melville’s Pittsfield home — were treated to a full reading to celebrate the author’s birthday. Melville wrote the book in Pittsfield.

Melville was born Aug. 1, 1819. He wrote “Moby-Dick” at Arrowhead in 1850 and 1851.

