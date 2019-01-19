Listen Live Sports

New York City gives letter grades for food cart cleanliness

January 19, 2019 12:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Will your favorite hot dog stand be getting an “A”?

New York City’s iconic food carts are starting to get health department letter grades, giving on-the-go workers and tourists alike a quick reference for cleanliness and safety.

The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene handed out the first batch of grades Friday to about two dozen of the city’s more than 5,000 food carts and trucks.

They’re the same style placards that have been commonplace at restaurants, coffee shops and other establishments around the Big Apple for about a decade.

The city has always inspected food carts and flagged violations. The new report cards are the result of a law passed last June.

The city says it expects to have all carts and trucks graded within two years.

