Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Newark Airport parking garage fire damages numerous vehicles

January 31, 2019 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A parking garage fire at Newark Liberty International Airport that damaged more than a dozen vehicles has been extinguished.

Authorities say the fire began at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday on the rooftop of the garage for the airport’s Terminal C.

Seventeen cars were damaged. The fire sent flames and heavy black smoke spewing into the air. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was extinguished by 9:30 a.m.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, says other airport operations weren’t affected.

The Terminal C garage remained closed late Thursday morning.

The Newark fire department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.