Nonprofit reapplies to open South Bend abortion clinic

January 17, 2019 2:42 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A nonprofit group denied a state license to open a South Bend abortion clinic has reapplied for one instead of challenging the decision in court.

The South Bend Tribune reports Texas-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance reapplied for the license Thursday, avoiding what it feared would be a lengthy legal battle.

An Indiana State Department of Health administrative panel voted 2-1 in November to reject the nonprofit’s request to open an abortion clinic, saying necessary information wasn’t disclosed on its initial application in October 2017.

Whole Woman’s Health Alliance CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said it considered the pros and cons of a court battle but decided to follow the health department’s recommendation of a license reapplication.

The clinic would offer medication-induced abortions to women who are up to 10 weeks pregnant.

