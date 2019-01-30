Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Nurse indicted on charges of raping incapacitated woman

January 30, 2019 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — A nurse suspected of raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix has been indicted on charges of sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The document filed Tuesday mirrors charges that prosecutors filed last week against 36-year-old Nathan Dorceus Sutherland.

Sutherland is expected to enter a plea to the charges at an arraignment hearing next Tuesday.

His attorney, David Gregan, didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Authorities say the 29-year-old victim was raped by Sutherland at Hacienda HealthCare. He was fired after his arrest.

Gregan has previously said there’s no direct evidence linking Sutherland to the rape, but investigators say Sutherland’s DNA matched a sample from the newborn.

Workers at Hacienda say they didn’t know the woman was pregnant.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.