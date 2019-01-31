Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Old Point Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 31, 2019 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.9 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $46.6 million.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Old Point Financial shares have climbed 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.47, a decrease of 22 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.