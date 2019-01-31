Old Point Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.9 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $46.6 million.

Advertisement

Old Point Financial shares have climbed 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.47, a decrease of 22 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.