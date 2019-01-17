Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Phoenix police: Dead newborn found in Amazon site’s restroom

January 17, 2019 2:17 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — A newborn baby girl was found dead in a women’s restroom inside an Amazon distribution center and investigators have located and spoken with the mother, Phoenix police said Thursday.

Sgt. Vince Lewis said police were not commenting on whether the mother is an Amazon employee to prevent her identity from being revealed. No charges have been filed.

Firefighters confirmed that the baby was dead and that the investigation is continuing in consultation with the Maricopa County medical examiner’s office, a police statement said.

Amazon said in a statement that the company is working with police to support the investigation and called the incident “terribly sad and tragic.”

The company’s massive distribution center on the city’s southwest side is one of several Amazon sites in metro Phoenix.

Under Arizona law, mothers can anonymously leave unharmed newborns at designated “safe haven” locations.

They include hospitals, ambulances, churches, on-duty fire stations and adoption agencies. The baby must be under 72 hours old and given to a person.

The law, which was passed in 2001, also states the mothers who follow those instructions will not face prosecution.

