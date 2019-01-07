Listen Live Sports

Prosecutors: Ponzi suspect tried telling wife to hide cash

January 7, 2019 1:54 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged in a $364 million investment scheme planned to tell his wife to drink the “good wine,” stash cash and hide and sell his valuables.

The Baltimore Sun reports 53-year-old Kevin Merrill of Towson, Maryland, is accused of trying to show 30-year-old Amanda Merrill a note with the instructions. Prosecutors say he was headed to a jailhouse visit with her when guards found the note in his sock.

Prosecutors described the note in conspiracy, obstruction and other charges filed last month against Amanda Merrill. Her attorney declined to comment.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur previously said the scheme entrapped more than 400 victims nationwide. A federal judge had issued a restraining order barring Merrill from selling his sports cars, mansions and designer clothes. He’s pleaded not guilty.

___

