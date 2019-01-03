Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Qualcomm moves to enforce ban on German sale of old iPhones

January 3, 2019 10:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Chipmaker Qualcomm says it has posted security bonds totaling 1.34 billion euros ($1.52 billion) required by a German court to enforce a ruling barring the sale of older iPhone models in Germany.

Apple had already said following the Dec. 20 Munich court ruling that it was halting the sale of iPhone 7 and 8 models at German Apple stores, pending its appeal. The court sided with Qualcomm in a patent dispute, finding that Apple and subsidiaries breached a European patent held by San Diego-based Qualcomm, which has pursued similar cases elsewhere around the world.

Qualcomm said Thursday it has now posted the bonds required by the court. The disputed patent regulates the amount of energy provided to the phones’ telecom chips.

The verdict also mentioned the iPhone X, which Apple said has since been replaced by a newer model.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address