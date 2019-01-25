Listen Live Sports

Queen urges common ground in remarks seen as Brexit nod

January 25, 2019 3:50 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has urged people to seek “common ground,” in remarks being seen as a veiled reference to the toxic debate surrounding Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Though her remarks were similar to her Christmas Day address, the timing of her decision to revisit them Thursday is important.

British lawmakers last week threw out the divorce deal Prime Minister Theresa May had struck with the EU, and attempts to find a replacement have been gridlocked.

In her speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Sandringham Women’s Institute, the monarch urged people to respect other points of view and suggested “coming together to seek out the common ground and never losing sight of the bigger picture.”

The queen remains publicly neutral and does not express her views.

