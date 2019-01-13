Listen Live Sports

Coal mine collapses in northern China, killing at least 21

January 13, 2019 3:49 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one coal miners were killed when a mine collapsed in northern China, state media reported Sunday.

The disaster occurred Saturday in Shenmu in Shaanxi province in the heart of the country’s coal-mining belt, according to state TV and the Xinhua News Agency.

Sixty-six other miners were rescued, the city government said in a statement.

The number of fatalities reported in cave-ins, explosions and other disasters in Chinese coal mines has fallen sharply over the past decade, but the industry still is the world’s deadliest.

