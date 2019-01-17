Listen Live Sports

Sandy Spring Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 17, 2019
 
OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.6 million.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 67 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $99.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.2 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100.9 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $321.5 million.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have increased slightly more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

