Shore Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.1 million.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 95 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.7 million.

Shore Bancshares shares have increased 2.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.90, a decline of 18 percent in the last 12 months.

