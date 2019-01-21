Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Shutdown and disunity themes of MLK celebration in Atlanta

January 21, 2019 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A commemorative service for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that was nearly imperiled by the federal government shutdown occurred Monday morning at a church called King’s “spiritual home.”

The annual service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta takes place amid a national park that was shuttered until Delta Air Lines gave the National Park Service a grant to reopen it.

The civil rights leader was co-pastor with his father at the church from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.

The church is part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park located in the “Sweet Auburn” district of downtown Atlanta.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The celebration took on special significance as Jan. 15 marked what would have been King’s 90th birthday.

Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative will be keynote speaker.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference