Sinkhole complicates travel, commutes in downtown DC

January 29, 2019 2:41 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sinkhole in Washington, D.C., is impacting traffic in the city’s downtown area.

WTOP-FM reports the sinkhole complicated commutes for federal employees heading back to work Monday. It opened last week and caused massive traffic backups even before the partial government shutdown ended Friday.

The sinkhole closed streets and even slowed feeder routes from Virginia and other areas. D.C. Water said last week that the falling concrete from the sinkhole damaged a sewer line, which now needs repair. The repairs will take several days and are complicated by nearby power lines, which escaped harm.

Work on the sinkhole will begin once the sewer line is fixed and power is restored to the nearby lines.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

