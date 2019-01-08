Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

S&P slashes PG&E rating to junk status

January 8, 2019 8:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — S&P slashed PG&E’s credit rating to junk status as the utility grapples with the political and financial fallout from costly and deadly wildfires in California.

The ratings agency cut the company’s key rate five notches to “B” from “BBB-.” Shares have been weighed down since November and took a sharp dive Monday on bankruptcy speculation.

The utility, California’s largest, is contending with potentially crippling liability costs related to California’s Camp Fire. No cause has been determined, but investigators are looking into the potential it was sparked by a malfunctioned line.

S&P says it could lower the rating “one or more notches over the next few months” if the company continues to face regulatory or financial turmoil.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane