Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Spain’s unemployment rate drops to 10-year low

January 29, 2019 4:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Official statistics show that Spain’s jobless rate dropped to 14.45 percent in 2018, the lowest in one decade.

The National Statistics Institute said Tuesday there were 462,400 less people unemployed in Spain by the end of last year.

In Spain, where the tourism and harvest season often affect job statistics, unemployment has been falling steadily from a high of 27 percent in 2013, when the economy was suffering in the wake of a property market meltdown during the global financial crisis.

While the drop in unemployment has been steady, critics say the recovery has been too slow and the jobs that have been created pay low wages and offer little job security.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The institute says a net 566,200 more people were employed in Spain last year, the biggest annual increase since 2006.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.