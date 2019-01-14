Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
STORY REMOVED: BC-ML–Egypt-Germany-Sexual Harassment

January 14, 2019
 
CAIRO (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its Sept. 14 and 15 stories about allegations of sexual harassment against a former employee at the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. Parts of the story have been questioned and a preliminary injunction has been issued by a German court. A Kill is mandatory. AP customers should no longer use the stories and remove them from their archives. No substitute story will be filed.

The AP

