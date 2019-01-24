Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Sweethearts candies won’t be on shelves this Valentine’s

January 24, 2019 4:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Sweethearts — those chalky little candies with messages on them — won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day.

The New England Confectionary Co. — or Necco — had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring.

Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season.

CEO Kirk Vashaw said Spangler wants to make sure Sweethearts “meet customer expectations” when they return to market. He didn’t say what changes Spangler plans to make or when they’ll go back on sale.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Competitors like Brach’s are still making conversation hearts. But online retailer CandyStore.com says Sweethearts were by far the most popular brand, commanding 80 percent of U.S. market for candy hearts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.