Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

T. Rowe: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 30, 2019 8:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $351.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.41.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.84 billion, or $7.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.37 billion.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

T. Rowe shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 5 percent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.