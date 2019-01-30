T. Rowe: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $351.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.41.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.84 billion, or $7.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.37 billion.

T. Rowe shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 5 percent.

