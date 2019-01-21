Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tanker ship runs aground on Germany’s Elbe river

January 21, 2019 6:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa says a tanker ship carrying 9,000 metric tons (nearly 10,000 U.S. tons) of hazardous goods has run aground on the Elbe river near Cuxhaven in northern Germany.

Dpa says nobody was injured and there is no leak in the ship. Experts have been called to find out how to refloat the tanker.

The ship, Oriental Nadeshiko, which has a Panamanian flag, ran aground early Monday. Its load includes chemicals such as dissolvers and hydraulic fluids.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference