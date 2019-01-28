Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tennessee-based bank exits Virginia to focus elsewhere

January 28, 2019 11:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Tennessee-based bank is exiting the Virginia market to focus on high-growth markets in the Carolinas, Florida and its home state.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the lone Capital Bank office in the state will close by April 26. The First Horizon National Corp. unit’s Virginia location wasn’t a traditional bank branch, instead handling consumer, commercial and private banking lines of business in Virginia and elsewhere in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Virginia office opened in 2008 as an outpost of First Tennessee Bank, which merged with Capital Bank in 2017 and became part of First Horizon.

The closure means the departure of 10 employees, including Virginia market president Gail Letts.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Letts says the bank hopes to retain clients in the region, despite the lack of a local presence.

A previous version of this story erroneously said 100 employees were departing, instead of 10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.