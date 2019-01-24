Tessco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $152.3 million in the period.

Tessco shares have increased 24 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.85, a fall of 29 percent in the last 12 months.

