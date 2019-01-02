Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
The Latest: Search suspended for crew after vessel fire

January 2, 2019 11:19 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on crew members missing after vessel fire west of Hawaii (all times local):

6 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard is suspending its search for a crew member from a vessel carrying cars from Japan to Hawaii who went missing after the ship caught fire.

The Coast Guard made the decision to suspend the search for the Serenity Ace crew member on Wednesday.

Sixteen crew members were rescued from the vessel. Four other crew members were listed as unresponsive after rescue ships spotted them and lowered life rings but got no reply.

The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated with merchant ships on the rescue effort.

Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. owns the Panamanian-flagged vessel.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

___

9:40 a.m.

One crewmember who abandoned a vessel that caught fire in the Pacific Ocean while carrying cars from Japan to Hawaii remains missing after 16 were rescued.

Four other crewmembers were listed as unresponsive Wednesday after rescue ships spotted them and lowered life rings but got no reply.

The Sincerity Ace, a 650-foot (198-meter) car carrier, had 21 crew members on board when the fire started Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated with merchant ships on the rescue effort.

Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. owns the Panamanian-flagged vessel.

Company spokesman Darrell Wilson says the vessel is still on fire about 2,071 miles (3,333 kilometers) west of Honolulu.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

