The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
TowneBank: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 24, 2019
 
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) _ TowneBank (TOWN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36 million.

The Portsmouth, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 49 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $156.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $131.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133.8 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $532.7 million.

TowneBank shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOWN

