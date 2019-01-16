Listen Live Sports

Train stuck on tracks disrupts service to Atlanta airport

January 16, 2019 8:48 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta commuter train stuck on the tracks has disrupted service to and from the world’s busiest airport.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority tweeted around 9 p.m. Tuesday that the situation left regular trains unable to reach the station at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Rail Operations Chief Dave Springstead says normal service to the airport may not resume until Thursday because officials need to bring in a crane to lift the train.

MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the crane isn’t scheduled to arrive until Thursday morning.

Shuttle buses were being used to take passengers from a nearby station to the airport.

The disruption comes less than three weeks before Atlanta hosts the 2019 Super Bowl.

