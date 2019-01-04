Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK police searching for suspect in fatal train stabbing

January 4, 2019 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — British police are searching for a suspect after the fatal stabbing of a man on a suburban London train.

British Transport Police said a man was killed Friday on board a train traveling from the town of Guildford to London Waterloo.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson said police believe the suspect and victim boarded the train at the London Road station and that the suspect got off at the Clandon station.

“This was a shocking and violent attack which took place on board a train in broad daylight,” he said, asking passengers who were on the train to contact police.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police say officers are searching for the suspect in the Clandon area. The incident is not being treated as related to terrorism.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State