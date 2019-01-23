Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Union at Audi plant in Hungary to hold week-long strike

January 23, 2019 12:02 pm
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A union of autoworkers at a plant in Hungary of German carmaker Audi says it will launch a week-long strike after unsuccessful negotiations over wages and benefits with the company.

The strike to begin Thursday morning follows a two-hour warning strike last week by around 30 percent of the workforce of 13,000 at the plant in Gyor, western Hungary.

Union demands include a monthly base pay hike of 18 percent, or at least 75,000 ($268), and at least one free weekend a month. The union said wages at other regional plants of the Volkswagen Group — which includes Audi, Bentley, Porsche, Skoda and others — were 25-39 percent higher in 2017.

Foreign carmakers have been among the main drivers of Hungary’s economic growth in recent years.

