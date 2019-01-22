Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Union Bankshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 22, 2019
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Union Bankshares Corp. (UBSH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $44.1 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and to account for discontinued operations, came to 70 cents per share.

The holding company for Union First Market Bank posted revenue of $164.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $132.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146.2 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $530.9 million.

Union Bankshares shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBSH

