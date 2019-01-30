FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed ahead of Fed meeting, US-China talks

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets were mixed today as traders await the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and U.S.-China talks.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index retreated 0.5 percent while South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.9 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.2 percent. Stocks were flat in Taiwan but rose in Thailand and Indonesia.

Yesterday on Wall Street, U.S. indexes reflected a mixed draw of corporate earnings. 3M, the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, posted upbeat fourth quarter results. Harley-Davidson reported a drop in sales. Apple announced better-than-expected earnings. The S&P 500 index retreated 0.1 percent to 2,640.00 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 24,579.96. The Nasdaq composite, which has many technology stocks, shed 0.8 percent to 7,028.29. The Russell 2000 index lost 0.1 percent to 1,471.45.

US-CHINA TRADE TALKS

For US-China trade talks, hopes are high, expectations low

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Chinese negotiators start two days of high-level talks today aimed at settling a six-month trade war that has weakened both sides, shaken financial markets and clouded the outlook for the global economy.

Yet the odds seem stacked against any substantive resolution this week to the standoff between the world’s two biggest economies. Analysts say the best that might be hoped for, is for the two sides to agree to keep talking.

The differences between Beijing and Washington are vast. The United States is essentially demanding that China downsize its economic aspiration to become a supreme world leader in such fields as robotics and electric cars.

Earlier negotiations flamed out. And this time President Donald Trump might be inclined to drive an especially hard bargain after being forced to cave in a dispute with congressional Democrats that partially shut the federal government for 35 days.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Investors hoping for a message of ‘patience’ from Powell Fed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is likely to leave interest rates unchanged today, and investors will be hoping to hear Chairman Jerome Powell sound a reassuring theme that a pause in the Fed’s rate hikes could last a while.

Powell has been invoking the word “patient” to describe the Fed’s latest approach to rates increases.

But investors appear worried that the Fed’s policymakers aren’t taking full account of the perils that the U.S. economic expansion might be facing, including a global slowdown, a trade war with China, slowing corporate earnings and a stock market that has stabilized this month but had been plunging over the previous three months.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA-SANCTIONS

House Dems want Treasury records on Russian sanctions move

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three senior House Democrats are demanding Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) turn over documents that would show how his department decided to lift financial sanctions against three companies connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Reps. Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters and Eliot Engel say in a letter sent Tuesday to Mnuchin that they want a broad array of material, “regardless of classification,” that may include the intelligence reporting used to justify removal of the penalties.

The Treasury Department announced Sunday said it was removing Russian aluminum giant Rusal and the two other companies from its sanctions list on the grounds the businesses had reduced Derapaska’s direct and indirect shareholding stake in them.

Schiff chairs the Intelligence Committee, Waters leads the Financial Services Committee and Engel runs the Foreign Affairs Committee.

ELECTION 2020-ELIZABETH WARREN-WEALTH TAX

Billionaires hit Warren on proposed tax hike on top earners

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is dismissing criticism of her tax plan from two billionaires who are also considering presidential runs.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said her “ultra-millionaire tax” was “probably unconstitutional” and warned against a slide toward socialism.

Meanwhile, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told NPR the plan was “ridiculous.”

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, tells The Associated Press the tax is necessary and dismissed the comments from Bloomberg and Schultz, who are both considering using their wealth to fund a 2020 campaign.

She points to them as “another billionaire who thinks that billionaires shouldn’t pay more in taxes.”

EXPEDIA SUBSIDIARY-OVERTIME LAWSUIT

Expedia and subsidiary Egencia sued in overtime case

SEATTLE (AP) — The online travel company Expedia and one of its subsidiaries are being sued over an alleged failure to pay overtime to hundreds of customer service representatives across the country.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday by Laurie Krause, of Melbourne, Florida, who has worked for the subsidiary, Egencia LLC, since 2014.

Her complaint says she and other customer service representatives have been misclassified as independent contractors rather than employees, and that the company has failed to pay overtime even though they routinely work more than 40 hours a week.

One of her attorneys, Dan Foty of Houston, said that violates federal labor law.

Expedia and Egencia did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The representatives in question work from home and handle phone calls from business clients looking to book travel or hotel rooms.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-UTILITY BANKRUPTCY

Utility bankruptcy could be costly to wildfire victims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will be back in a U.S. courtroom a day after filing for bankruptcy.

The nation’s largest utility will try to convince a judge at a hearing Wednesday not to order dramatic steps aimed at preventing its equipment from causing more wildfires.

U.S. Judge William Alsup is overseeing a criminal conviction against PG&E on pipeline safety charges stemming from a deadly gas line explosion in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2010.

He proposed earlier this month as part of its probation that PG&E remove or trim all trees that could fall onto its power lines in high-wind conditions and shut off power at certain times. PG&E shot back in a court filing that the judge’s proposals would endanger lives and could cost as much as $150 billion.

MEXICO-LABOR UNREST

Mexican border strikers win agreements at 27 of 45 plants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Striking workers in the Mexican border city of Matamoros say they have reached deals with 27 of 48 assembly plants, winning wage increases of 20 percent.

The strikers in Matamoros, south of Brownsville, Texas, have now reached deals with a majority of the plants where more than 25,000 walked out Friday.

The factories make auto parts, medical equipment, plastics and other goods. More than one-third of the city’s 130 border assembly plants were affected.

The Union of Maquiladora Industry Industrial Workers of Matamoros said Tuesday about 20 companies with a total of 27 plants agreed to raise wages and pay workers a one-time bonus of about $1,685.

The strike was apparently triggered by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s decision to double minimum wages in border areas.

NISSAN-GHOSN

Nissan’s Ghosn says arrest result of ‘plotting’ by other executives in company

TOKYO (AP) — The major Japanese business newspaper Nikkei says Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn (gohn) blames his arrest for alleged falsifying of financial reports and breach of trust on a “plot” by other executives at the Japanese automaker.

Nikkei said it interviewed Ghosn on today for 20 minutes at the Tokyo Detention Center, where he has been held since Nov. 19. It was his first media interview since his arrest.

The report cited Ghosn as saying that Nissan Motor Co. leaders had discussed a merger between Nissan and its French alliance partner Renault.

It said Ghosn reiterated his insistence that he is innocent. He said others in the company complained he had too much power because they wanted to get rid of him.

Regarding his health, Ghosn, who is 64, said he was “doing fine.”

JAPAN-GLOBAL AUTO SALES

Toyota’s, Nissan’s global sales fall short of Volkswagen’s

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota sold 10.59 million vehicles globally last year, fewer than the 10.83 million delivered by German rival Volkswagen AG.

Separately, Nissan Motor Co. says its global sales totaled 5.65 million vehicles last year, while Renault SA of France, which owns 43 percent of Nissan, recorded global sales of 3.9 million vehicles.

Nissan owns 34 percent of smaller Japanese rival Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which sold 1.2 million vehicles last year.

That adds up to 10.75 million vehicles, although that is not the official alliance tally.

The numbers underscore intense competition among the automakers.

U.S. automaker General Motors Co. was the No. 1 selling automaker for more than seven decades before losing the title to Toyota in 2008. Its sales have shrunk in recent years, and the Detroit-based automaker is no longer really a contender in what is turning out to be a three-way race.

