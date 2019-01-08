Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US medical marketing reaches $30 billion, drug ads top surge

January 8, 2019 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

A new analysis shows annual spending by the U.S. health industry on ads and promotions has reached $30 billion. That includes advertisements for prescription drugs that were shown 5 million times on TV and elsewhere in 2016. That’s a huge increase in 20 years and just part of broad health industry efforts to promote drugs, devices, lab tests and even hospitals.

Dartmouth College researchers examined data from the U.S. government and private companies for the analysis.

They estimated that spending on medical marketing reached $30 billion — up from $18 billion. The money spent on consumer-focused ads climbed fastest. But marketing to doctors and other health professionals still grabbed the biggest share.

The analysis was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane